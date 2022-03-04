Karnataka Budget 2022: 350 acre Atal Bihari Vajpayee park near Yelahankaat Yelahanka, to increase green space in Bengaluru

Karnataka government to soon set up a 350 acre Atal Bihari Vajpayee park near Yelahankaat Yelahanka, to increase green space in Bengaluru. The government will also increase the compensation for the accidental death of sheep and goats from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500.

Earlier, the Karnataka government has given Rs 500 crore fund to Raitha Shakthi Yojana to help marginal farmers in terms of fuel cost for mechanized machines harvest crops. Government to set up new agriculture college at Hagari at Ballari district and Athani, Belagavi district.

Announcing the budget 2022-23 for Karnataka, CM Bommai said, "Education, employment, and empowerment for socially and economically weaker section of the society is our priority."

"Panchasutra' for the welfare of the people of the state. Backward areas of the state to be identified in a scientific manner to improve the Human Development Index of all districts" he added.