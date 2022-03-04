Karnataka Budget 2022: Details and Highlights of the Karnataka budget 2022-23
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 4, 2022 03:28 PM2022-03-04T15:28:38+5:302022-03-04T15:29:33+5:30
Karnataka Budget 2022-23
Today on 4th March the Karnataka government has released its budget for 2022. The size of the budget is 2,65,720 crores. CM Basavaraj Bommai presented the budget in assembly. Here are the highlights of budget 2022-23.
- Rs 500 crore fund to Raitha Shakthi Yojana to help marginal farmers.
- 350 acre Atal Bihari Vajpayee park near Yelahankaat Yelahanka, to increase green space in Bengaluru.
- Increase the compensation for the accidental death of sheep and goats from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500.
- Karnataka government decided to set up 100 new veterinary hospitals.
- The state will also invest Rs 100 cr share in the bank.
- The government also allocates Rs 50 cr for gau-shalas.
- Mekedatu project Rs 1,000 crore fund.
- Rs 3,000 cr fund for works related to the project has been allocated.
- Three lakh farmers get Rs 24,000 cr as farm loans.
- Rs 500 cr for the first phase of the Pashchimavahini project.
- Rs 1,500 cr has been allocated for the Kharland project.
- 234 lakes will be filled in Bengaluru Urban, Rural, Tumakuru, and Chikkaballapur districts for this Rs 864 cr has been allotted.
- Rs 455 crore has been sanctioned for the second phase of the KC Valley project.
- Rs 1,000 cr to improve 100 Primary health care centres.Rs 750 cr for Dr. BR Ambedkar hostels.
- Rs 165 cr for Kanakadasa Hostels.
- Rs 100 cr for furniture in government high schools and PU colleges.
- Rs 500 cr for the development of infrastructure at government schools of the state.
- 1,000 grama panchayats to be converted to fully literate grama panchayats in two years. Digital libraries to be established across the state.
- Free coaching facility for KPSC. UPSC, SSC, NEET, JEE, and other exams under the 'Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Margadarshini' scheme.
- Seven Karnataka Institute of Technology to set up for IIT. New model universities to come up in Chamarajanagar, Bidar, Haveri, Hassan, Kodagu, Koppal, and Bagalkot districts.
- The government also allotted Rs 400 crore for the development of backward and most backward communities.
- Rs 100 crore fund for Lingayat Development Board and Vokkaliga Board.
- Rs 50 crore to be implemented from Maratha Development Board.
- Rs 25 crore for the modernization of old schools in the state.
- for employment to youth and women Rs, 1,100 crores proposed.
- Rs 2,610 crore has been allocated for the welfare scheme.
- Rs 300 crore for roads damaged during the rainy season.
- 1,000 lakes to be developed at a cost of Rs 10 lakh per lake.
- 2,275 km of state highways to be developed at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore.
- Re-asphalting of1,008 state highways at a cost of Rs 440 crore.
- Karnataka state government to submit the proposal to centre for a 55 km Gadag-Yelagavi new rail line at a cost of Rs 640 crore.
- The process to implement the Dharwad-Kittur-Belagavi rail line will be set in motion at a cost of Rs 927 crore at the earliest, CM Bommai said.
- Automatic driving testing tracks are to be established at a cost of Rs 80 crores.
- Rs 56,710 crore provided for administrative reforms and the public services sector.