Karnataka Budget 2022: Know the schemes for the welfare sector in Karnataka

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 4, 2022 01:48 PM2022-03-04T13:48:15+5:302022-03-04T13:48:35+5:30

For the welfare sector, the Karnataka government has released these schemes.  Rs 1,000 cr to improve 100 Primary health ...

Karnataka Budget 2022: Know the schemes for the welfare sector in Karnataka | Karnataka Budget 2022: Know the schemes for the welfare sector in Karnataka

Karnataka Budget 2022: Know the schemes for the welfare sector in Karnataka

Next

For the welfare sector, the Karnataka government has released these schemes. 

  • Rs 1,000 cr to improve 100 Primary health care centres.Rs 750 cr for Dr. BR Ambedkar hostels
  • Rs 165 cr for Kanakadasa Hostels
  • Rs 100 cr for furniture in government high schools and PU colleges.
  • Rs 500 cr for the development of infrastructure at government schools of the state.
  • 1,000 grama panchayats to be converted to fully literate grama panchayats in two years. Digital libraries to be established across the state.
  • Free coaching facility for KPSC. UPSC, SSC, NEET, JEE, and other exams under the 'Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Margadarshini' scheme.
  • Seven Karnataka Institute of Technology to set up for IIT. New model universities to come up in Chamarajanagar, Bidar, Haveri, Hassan, Kodagu, Koppal and Bagalkot districts.


 

Open in app
Tags :Karnataka Budget 2022-23