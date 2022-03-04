Karnataka Budget 2022: Know the schemes for the welfare sector in Karnataka

For the welfare sector, the Karnataka government has released these schemes.

Rs 1,000 cr to improve 100 Primary health care centres.Rs 750 cr for Dr. BR Ambedkar hostels

Rs 165 cr for Kanakadasa Hostels

Rs 100 cr for furniture in government high schools and PU colleges.

Rs 500 cr for the development of infrastructure at government schools of the state.

1,000 grama panchayats to be converted to fully literate grama panchayats in two years. Digital libraries to be established across the state.

Free coaching facility for KPSC. UPSC, SSC, NEET, JEE, and other exams under the 'Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Margadarshini' scheme.

Seven Karnataka Institute of Technology to set up for IIT. New model universities to come up in Chamarajanagar, Bidar, Haveri, Hassan, Kodagu, Koppal and Bagalkot districts.



