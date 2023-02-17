Karnataka Budget 2023 Key Announcements: Free Coaching for Agniveers, Self defence training for girls

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presented the 2023-24 Budget, in which the capital investment estimate for 2023-24 is 30.4% higher than that for the previous year. This is the CM’s second budget and the BJP government’s last in the current term.

New industrial clusters in nine places of state by Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corp

Loan facility for women entrepreneurs in the service sector at 4% interest rate to increase from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore.

New Mega Textile Parks in Raichur, Kalaburgi, Vijayapur and Chikkamagalur districts and mini-textile parks in 25 locations in the state under PPP. Expected employment of 25,000

Karnataka is home to 40 unicorns worth about 163 billion dollars. In 2022-23, six startups in the state obtained the Unicorn status

Centre for Epidemic Preparedness to come up at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

During the budget presentation, the CM of Karnataka has announced free coaching for Agniveer aspirants, self-defence training for girls, strength of hostels increased to 2500.

The CM announced that the Karnataka is set to provide free coaching to 10,000 youth from SC, ST and minority communities for Agniveer scheme in the Indian Army.

Self defence training will be provided to girls in residential schools under the department of minority welfare. The number of hostels in the colleges will be increased to 2500 or more.

CM also announced Vidya Shakti Scheme for students. He said that to enable all children who pass out of high school to continue their further education in government PU and degree colleges, this Vidya Shakti scheme will be initiated and will benefit 8 lakh students.

A new university will be developed at Chikkamagaluru and the science division will begin 100 selected degree colleges under Prof CN Rao Science Programme. This will be done to increase the number of admission of students in Scientific and Tech professional courses

The scheme titled “Halli Muthu”, under that 500 top student who have studied in rural government Kannada schools and are selected for professional courses, the fee will be borne by the KEA that is the Karnataka Examination Authority.

There will 1,230 classrooms developed and construction of additional toilets and 2,777 old classrooms to be repaired for 93 talukas.

ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, cooks and assistants’ monthly honorarium under the mid-day scheme will be increased to Rs.1000.

Free buses to all school and college girl students will be provided under the Vidya Vahi.

Bommai presented a total of Rs 3.09 lakh crore budget.

Budget announces Rs 425 crore for renovation of temples and mutts.

Professional Tax exemption limit raised from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month.

Bommai launches Karasamadhana Scheme for GST and Excise tax arrears.

Shrama Shakthi' scheme will be launched to provide aid of Rs 500 per head per month to landless women farm labourers.

The budget proposes to raise the limit of interest-free short-term loans to farmers from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Loan of Rs 25,000 crore will be distributed to over 30 lakh farmers in the next financial year.

Ram Mandir construction will be taken up in Ramanagara.

Free education in Govt Pre-University and Govt Degree Colleges to benefit 8 lakh students