Karnataka Budget 2023: Key announcements from CM Siddaramaiah's 14th budget

1) Congress' five poll guarantees to cost ₹52,000 crore annually:

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah while presenting the budget in the state assembly informed that government will provide an additional financial aid of ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 a month to each household through the five poll guarantees promised in the Congress party's manifesto. The five guarantees will cost the exchequer approximately ₹52,000 crore annually and are expected to benefit around 1.3 crore families

2) Liquor to get costlier:

Karnataka government has decided to hike the additional excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) by 20% on all 18 slabs. CM Siddaramaiah informed that the duty on beer will be increased from 175 percent to 185 percent.

3) Karnataka allocates 11% of budget for Education:

Karnataka government has announced that Education will be allocated ₹37,587 crore or almost 11 percent of the budget on Education while ₹24,166 or around 7 percent of the budget was been allocated for Women and Child Development.

5) ₹30,000 crore allocated to Namma Metro:

In a bid to ease the traffic issue in Bengaluru, Karnataka CM Siddaramiah has allocated ₹30,000 crore for the development of BMRCL's Namma Metro project. The Chief Minister has also announced ₹8,409 crore for the comprehensive development of Bengaluru city.

7) Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage

(BWSSB) will upgrade 20 Sewage Treatment Plants by March 2026 at a cost of Rs.1,411 crore. BWSSB will execute this project using its own funds. Once completed, this project will ensure sustainable management of water supply and protection of natural ecosystem in BBMP limits.

"There is no good metro or road connectivity to Sir M. Visveswaraya Terminal constructed by the South Western’ Railways near Baiyyappanahalli in Bengaluru," says the CM announcing a new flyover to be constructed at the cost of Rs.263 crore.