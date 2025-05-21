Karnataka Bus Accident: Six Killed After Car Collides With VRL Bus Near Mangoli

Six people, including a bus driver, were killed on the spot in a road accident near Managuli town in Basavanabagewadi taluk of Vijayapura district of Karnataka, on the morning of Wednesday, May 21 on National Highway (NH-50). The accident involved a Mahindra XUV300 SUV, a container truck and a private bus.

According to preliminary reports, the SUV was travelling towards Solapur when it jumped the road median and collided head-on with a Mumbai–Ballari private VRL bus. As a result, five passengers in the SUV and the bus driver died on the spot.

Also Read | Mumbai Road Accident: Several Injured After Tempo Hits Car on Eastern Express Highway Near Vikhroli; Traffic Jam Reported.

Several other passengers were injured and have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Upon receiving the information, Managuli police rushed to the scene and conducted an inspection. An investigation is underway. More details awaited.