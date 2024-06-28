Karnataka Bus Accident:13 Killed After Four-Wheeler Crashes Into Truck In Haveri

In a tragic incident, at least 13 people lost their lives while two more suffered critical injuries after the minibus they were traveling in crashed into a stationary truck in Byadagi Taluk of Karnataka's Haveri district early Friday. Because of the impact of the collision, the dead bodies were stuck in the mangled remains of the mini bus and the fire brigade and police personnel had a difficult time in extricating the bodies.

The victims, who were from Shivamogga, were returning from Savadatti in Belagavi district after a pilgrimage to pay obeisance to Goddess Yallamma, they said.The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital and their condition is stated to be serious, police said.It seems that the accident happened as the bus's driver feel asleep at the wheel, they said.