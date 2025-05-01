Karnataka Bus Driver Offers Namaz Mid-Route, Sparks Controversy and Official Probe (Watch Video)

A video showing a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver stopping a passenger-filled bus to offer namaz has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread debate and a formal inquiry. The incident took place on April 29 during an evening trip between Hubballi and Haveri. In the video, the bus is seen parked by the roadside while the driver, Shafiullah Nadaf, performs namaz from his seat. Passengers on board appeared confused and helpless as the driver paused the journey without warning. Some passengers captured the moment on their mobile phones, leading to the viral spread of the footage.

The incident has stirred significant public response, with many questioning whether religious practices should be conducted during official duty hours, especially when public services are involved. Critics argue that while religious freedom is protected, employees in essential services must prioritize their professional responsibilities. The unexpected halt caused by the driver's actions not only delayed the journey but also raised concerns about passenger safety and operational discipline. Following the public uproar, demands for disciplinary action against the driver intensified, placing pressure on transport authorities and political leaders to respond promptly and decisively.

#Karnataka : Bus driver Shafiullah Nadaf stops the bus in mid of the road to read namaz on the way from Hubbali to Haveri.



If it were some other religion , the driver would have been suspended by now and FIR would have been lodged against him.



Hindus in the bus are silently… pic.twitter.com/3KljfL4S9n — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) May 1, 2025

In response, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy ordered an immediate investigation into the matter. Speaking to the media, Reddy emphasized that government employees must follow service rules, especially those in public-facing roles like transportation. “Employees have the right to follow any religion, but such practices should be observed outside of work hours,” he stated. He further noted that offering namaz while a bus is mid-route and carrying passengers is inappropriate and a breach of duty. Reddy assured the public that disciplinary action would be taken if the driver is found guilty following the inquiry.

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy says, "A video has been viral in the media, about a Driver-cum- Conductor of North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) offering 'namaz' by stopping bus enroute plying between Hubli to Haveri on 29th April evening. The staff… — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2025

Also Read: Nashik: Viral CCTV Video Shows Accused Escaping Bhadrakali Police Custody, Nabbed Within 24 Hours From Igatpuri

This incident has reignited discussions on balancing religious freedoms with workplace responsibilities, especially in government services. While the driver’s intent may not have been malicious, the broader implications have prompted a deeper look at how religious practices intersect with professional conduct. As the inquiry unfolds, the case may set a precedent for how similar situations are handled in the future. Meanwhile, transport officials continue to urge employees to respect protocol and maintain service integrity to avoid compromising public trust and operational safety.

Let me know if you'd like this tailored for print, digital format, or for a specific audience.