Karnataka Cabinet Approves Renaming of Ramanagara District to Bengaluru South



On Friday, the Karnataka cabinet approved the renaming of Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South. The announcement was made by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

"The (state) cabinet has approved to rename Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South district," Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil announced, while addressing a press conference on Friday.

Earlier this month, Shivakumar revealed that a delegation of district leaders had proposed the renaming of Ramanagara district.

"Keeping in mind the future and development of Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi, Kanakapura, Harohalli taluks, a delegation of district leaders led by them has proposed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to rename Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South District," Shivakumar said.

The delegation, which included district in-charge ministers, MLAs, and local leaders, met with the Chief Minister at Vidhana Soudha to present their proposal for renaming the district. In response to questions from reporters, Shivakumar stated, "We all originally belong to Bengaluru district, including Bangalore city, Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Hoskote, Kanakapura, Ramanagara, Channapatna, and Magadi. Administratively, it was previously divided into Bangalore city, Bangalore rural, and Ramanagara district."