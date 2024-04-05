Karnataka: Cash Rs 3.53 Crore, Beer Worth Rs 98.52 Crore Seized in Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha Constituency

The Karnataka Excise Department has seized liquor worth Rs 98.52 crore from the Chamarajanagar constituency in Mysuru Rural district ahead of the Lok Sabha election. The Income Tax (I-T) department and the Static Surveillance Team (SST) have also seized cash worth Rs 3.53 crore, said the Election Commission (EC).

According to the EC, 1.22 crore litres of beer worth Rs 98.52 crore was seized from Chamarajanagar on Thursday. The EC said the I-T department seized Rs 2.20 crore from Bengaluru North parliamentary constituency, reported news agency PTI.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in two phases in Karnataka on April 26 and May 7. The counting of votes in the state will take plance on June 4.