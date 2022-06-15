Karnataka CET 2022 to begin tomorrow

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET 2022), the gateway to becoming eligible for seeking admission into professional courses in the state will be held from June 16 to June 18 as scheduled.

The entrance test is conducted for admission into courses like engineering, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy and others.

According to Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, video coverage of the examination centres will be carried out this year.

A total of 2,16,525 candidates have registered for CET-2022. The examination will be conducted in 486 examination centres across the state, out of which 87 centers are located in Bengaluru and 399 centres are in the rest part of the state.

The exams for biology will be held in the morning shift while the math will be in the afternoon on June 16. Similarly, the exams for physics (morning) and chemistry (afternoon) will be held on June 17. Kannada language test will be conducted for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates at selective centres on June 18.

As many as 486 Observers (Assistant Commissioner cadre), 972 Special Invigilation Squad members, 486 custodians, and approx 9,600 invigilators and a total of 20,483 officials have been deployed to discharge the examination duties, Narayan stated.

The questions and answers in each subject question paper will be printed both in English and Kannada language. In case of any discrepancy in the English and Kannada versions, the English version will be taken as final, said the Minister.

A total of 1,708 candidates have registered to write the Kannada language test on June 18 which will be conducted at Bidar, Belagavi, Vijaypura, Ballari, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru.

The candidates will not be allowed to wear or carry any type of wristwatch to the examination hall/room. They should not carry any tablet, mobile or calculator to the examination hall.

Candidates are advised to follow the timetable for the schedule of bell timings and reach the examination center at least half an hour before the first bell.

( With inputs from ANI )

