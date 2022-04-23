Karnataka CM assures thorough investigation into PSI recruitment scam

Reacting to an audio released by the Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that everything related to the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam will be investigated thoroughly and necessary action will be taken against those found guilty.

"Whatever the material related to the PSI scam has been obtained, everything will be enquired. I have not gone through the audio yet, but it will be investigated," said Bommai addressing the press from his residence.

According to Bommai, the audio is a conversation between two people and their identification and credibility will be investigated along with the people involved in the scam," he added.

"Whoever the culprits are, action will be initiated against them, no matter what batch they belong to," he said further.

Earlier on Thursday, Bommai had disclosed that two persons namely Rudra Gowda and Ayyali Desai have been arrested in connection with the irregularities in the appointment of PSIs in the state.

Both the arrested persons are the gunmen of Afzalpur MLA MY Patil.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor