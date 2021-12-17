Karnataka CM Bommai calls Ambedkar 'father of modern India'

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said "Dr BR Ambedkar is the father of modern India" in his address after unveiling Ambedkar's statue in Karnataka's Bastavada village on Friday.

"We are functioning in the legislative assembly today only because of Ambedkar. The country would not have had the democratic system, order and peace if Ambedkar had not drafted the constitution that made India a republic," the chief minister said.

"Ambedkar has presented a great Constitution which is more humane, pro-people compared to constitutions of other countries. Our Constitution is a model for other countries. It provides liberal opportunities for the citizens to constantly participate in the democratic system of the country," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister, in his address, also reminded the responsibilities of the citizens to make the democratic system a success. "It is not enough if we exercise our franchise in the elections. We also need to monitor the functioning of the system and our representatives, then only the country could prosper," he said.

Referring to local MLA Sanjay Patil's contribution in the construction of Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi, Bommai said, "He is always in the forefront as a fighter for public cause and development works. He played a key role in the smooth acquisition of 107 acres of land from the farmers for the construction of this grand edifice."

( With inputs from ANI )

