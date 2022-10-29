Karnataka: CM Bommai lauds veteran journalist P Ramaiah, calls him "Tapasvi" in field of journalism

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai lauded veteran journalist P Ramaiah at the book release event of 'Naanu Hindu Ramaiah' and said that the latter was a "Tapasvi" in the field of journalism.

"Truth has been his ideal and ideology, and he is a 'Tapasvi' in the field of journalism. He has been a witness to many incidents that had taken place in the state and has seen the second generation of politicians and third generation of journalists. He could have sensationalized it to bag an award but what he has written is only the reality. He is a true journalist," said CM Bommai.

"Thinking and personality of some people will change but the personality of Ramaiah has remained the same. He's close to several Chief Ministers. Earlier, we were calling the scribes poor journalists but now that word is not used as time has changed".

CM Bommai recalled that his father and the veteran journalist shared a good friendship and said," My father, Ramakrishna Hegde and MP Prakash had a good friendship with Ramaiah, and I have grown listening to them. It is very important for journalists to understand the limits and effects of their writing. Ramaiah was closely associated with the Hindu newspaper for a long time. That newspaper is known for its values and has played a lead role in pre and post-independence eras. The articles written by Ramaiah on irrigation and energy are still preserved for their treasure of information."

He also called Ramaih an asset to the state and highlighted that the book will inspire the students.

The state chief's remarks came after releasing 'Nanu Hindu Ramaiah', a work on the experience of Ramaiah published by Abhimani Prakashana at Gandhi Bhavan here on Thursday.

Gandhi Memorial President Wooday P Krishna, journalist P Ramaiah, Abhimani Prakashana Chief T Venkatesh, Senior journalist Hunasawadi Rajan, Madhyama Academy Chairman Sadashiv Shenoy, KUWJ President Shivanand Tagadur, Bangalore Press Club President Sridhar and retired Joint Director of Department of Information HB Dinesh and others were present during the event.

( With inputs from ANI )

