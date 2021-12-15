Karnataka CM Bommai praises woman self-help groups during exhibition, sales fair in Belagavi

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday praised the woman self-help groups in the state during his inaugural address at an exhibition and sales fair organized by Karnataka State Skills Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood department.

Speaking on the occasion, Bommai said that the exhibition has showcased the creativity and potential of Sthree Shakthi self-help groups. "I am proud that such a good initiative has come from our state. It is the duty of the government and society to provide opportunities for the working class. The government would help their cause by organizing this kind of fairs," he stated.

Bommai conveyed his government's commitment to the economic empowerment of women by providing them necessary skills training, financial assistance and marketing facilities for their produce. "On an initial basis, 7500 Sthree Shakthi Groups would be provided microfinance of Rs 1 lakh each. It would be extended to all the Sthree Shakthi Groups, if it proves a success," he added.

He further said that good market facilities could boost the economic development of handicrafts and home industries.

"Karnataka stands in the third position in the county in Gross Domestic Product. But only 30 per cent of the population is contributing to the GDP. The state government would provide all the assistance for the remaining 70 per cent to raise their income level which in turn would raise the state GDP," he stated.

The Chief Minister showed keen interest in the products exhibited at the fair and was all praise for the skill of the artisans. He also purchased the famous Chennapatna toys worth Rs 600 at a stall.

( With inputs from ANI )

