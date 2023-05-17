Karnataka CM: "Decision maybe by this evening," Congress' Eshwar Khandare

New Delhi [India], May 17 : Karnataka Congress working president Eshwar Khandare on Wednesday said that the suspense over the decision of the next Chief Minister of the State would likely end by this evening.

Earlier in the day Khandare, who is in the national capital, called on the Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter's residence.

"I met the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge and discussed the recent developments in Karnataka...Only high command will decide, we are 100 per cent united. Decision maybe by today evening," Khandare told reporters here.

Meanwhile, earlier today Siddaramaiah met with party leader Rahul Gandhi at 10 Janpath, the residence of MP and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in the national capital.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee DK Shivakumar also was seen arriving at Sonia Gandhi's residence after the departure of Siddaramaiah. Both of them are among top contenders for the post of the chief ministerial post.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has held talks with all stakeholders in the State. Rahul Gandhi met Kharge on Tuesday to discuss government formation in the southern state.

According to sources, Mallikarjun Kharge will take the final decision after consulting UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party President Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held meetings with both the potential candidates DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah in New Delhi.

Siddaramaiah arrived at Kharge's residence along with his son Yatindra and MLAs Zameer Ahmad, Bhyrati Suresh, and senior leader KJ George.

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met party president Mallikarjun Kharge who is set to make his decision after going through the Congress central observers' report, which was submitted on Monday.

The results of assembly polls were declared on Saturday and the newly-elected Congress MLAs on Sunday authorised Kharge to take a decision. With the action shifting to Delhi, both Siddaramaiah, a former Chief Minister of Karnataka, and Shivakumar reached Delhi.

The Congress won 135 seats in the recently held election to the 224-member Karnataka assembly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor