Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Announced Compensations for Houses Collapsed Due to Rain

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced compensation of Rs1.2 lakh and promised new houses for victims whose homes have completely collapsed due to rain. The Chief Minister assured that Rs50,000 would be provided for partially collapsed houses. Siddaramaiah reported that 25 people have lost their lives, while 85 houses have completely collapsed. In total, 2,070 houses have been damaged this year due to heavy rains.

During a press conference, Siddaramaiah noted that the state received 181mm of rainfall, which was "more than expected."

"We recorded 181mm of rainfall this monsoon, while it should have been 114mm, indicating an excess. This year has seen the third-highest rainfall in the past century. In October 2024 alone, we experienced heavy rainfall, amounting to 58mm, which is significantly above the usual," Siddaramaiah stated. He further mentioned that the World Bank has agreed to provide an aid package of Rs2,000 crore for flood-related works.

"For all remaining development work under the externally aided financial assistance programme, the World Bank has principally agreed to fund Rs2,000 crore, which will be finalised within 2-3 months. We expect to receive this aid soon. This proposal will be cleared in the next Cabinet meeting, and tender instructions have already been issued," Siddaramaiah informed. Meanwhile, he announced that Rs670 crore has been allocated for road construction, while Rs275 crore has been approved for NDMF schemes.

"An allocation of Rs275 crore has been approved under the NDMF scheme, and we have instructed tenders to be called. Approval for tube canal construction, costing Rs50 crore, has also been given. Additionally, Rs670 crore has been set aside for road construction. We have filled 14,000 potholes and will conduct surveys to ensure all potholes are addressed," he added.

According to the IMD, Karnataka is expected to receive more rainfall in November and December. Siddaramaiah assured that security measures have been implemented to ensure public safety.

"With the IMD predicting more rain in November and December, officials have been strictly instructed to take preventive measures. All our reservoirs are nearly full, with a capacity of 895.62 TMC currently holding 881.86 TMC, compared to 505 TMC last year. We are in a comfortable position," he noted.

The Chief Minister also directed the agricultural and related departments to manage resources effectively, including drinking water supplies. To further reassure those affected by the rains, Siddaramaiah stated that officials have been instructed to implement security measures immediately.

"All in-charge ministers, district collectors (DCs), and officials must visit affected areas to assess lives lost, flood impact, livestock deaths, and crop losses. Compensation must be distributed promptly. I have communicated the same through letters," he said.

He also emphasised the need to address lake encroachments and ensure that all obstructions in catchment areas are cleared. "I have instructed concerned departments, including CEOs and DCs, to remove encroachments and distribute seeds and fertiliser where necessary," Siddaramaiah added. On October 25, amid heavy rainfall, an under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru, killing nine people.