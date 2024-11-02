Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Orders Withdrawal of Notices to Farmers Over Waqf Land Disputes

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed officials on Saturday to immediately retract all notices sent to farmers regarding Waqf land. This decision followed a high-level meeting with senior officials from the Revenue Department, Minority Welfare Department, and the Karnataka Board of Waqfs.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strictly instructed officials to withdraw all notices concerning Waqf land, ensuring farmers face no disturbance."

Siddaramaiah expressed dissatisfaction with recent actions by certain officials and noted that the JD(S) and BJP might be using the Waqf issue for political gain, potentially disturbing peace in the state. He appealed to the public to ignore any misinformation and emphasised handling the matter sensitively.