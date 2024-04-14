Karnataka CM urges Goa counterpart to rehabilitate Kannadigas

Panaji, April 14 After Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged his Goa counterpart to rehabilitate Kannadigas families, whose houses were demolished in the coastal state, the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) attacked the former saying illegal occupants should vacate the land.

Around 22 houses belonging to Kannadigas constructed on comunidade land at Sangolda in North Goa were demolished following the order of the Goa High Court. These families had threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha election if the government failed to give them solace.

Reacting to the incident Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to the X stating: “Deeply concerned by the demolition of homes belonging to Kannadigas in Sangolda, Goa. I appeal to the Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant, to cease further demolitions immediately until alternatives are provided and ensure all displaced individuals receive adequate rehabilitation. It’s crucial we uphold the dignity and stability of every affected family.”

RGP Supremo Manoj Parab, fighting against the illegal encroachment on Comunidade land by migrants, attacked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stating: “Kindly send your KSRTC buses to Goa and take away all the Kannadigas who have encroached our land illegally and are involved in illegal activities. Kindly give them a rehabilitation package in Karnataka under your government.”

“There are lakhs of Goans who can't afford to buy a piece of land in Goa because lakhs of Kannadigas have encroached our comunidade land and created their vote bank. Will your government ask them to vacate our land which is illegally encroached on,” Parab said.

In the last couple of years, RGP forced authorities to cancel around twenty-five thousand election cards of migrants who also had election cards at their native place.

Most of them are from Karnataka.

