Karnataka Congress downplays Minister Mankal Vaidya's 'shooting cow smugglers' remark

Bengaluru, Feb 4 The Karnataka Congress on Tuesday downplayed Fisheries, Ports, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Minister Mankal Vaidya's statement that he would order authorities to shoot at cow smugglers in public.

Minister Vaidya made the statement on Monday in Karwar, triggering a political row.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated in Bengaluru on Tuesday, "I am not aware of Minister Vaidya's statement. He might have made it his capacity, perhaps in the heat of the moment."

Addressing a meeting at the Karwar Zilla Panchayat, Minister Vaidya spoke about a series of cow theft incidents in the region.

He stated, "I have given clear instructions to the Superintendent of Police that this must stop under all circumstances. This is an injustice. We worship cows and care for them with great love. We grow up drinking their milk, and even today, we consume it."

He further said, "I have directly instructed the Police Department to take strict action without any hesitation or external influence. I have ensured the arrest of those involved."

Minister Vaidya warned, "If the situation worsens and such incidents continue, I will not concern myself with the reasons. If I make this statement, it may be seen as extreme, but I will ensure that those involved are made to stand in the circle and shot at. If any further incidents occur, I will have them shot at in public."

He continued, "People should work and earn their livelihood through legitimate means. There is plenty of work available in our district. I will not support those who engage in cow theft for no reason."

Minister Vaidya claimed, "These incidents of cow smuggling happened during the BJP government's tenure."

"However, we will protect cows and safeguard the interests of those who rear them. There is no need for fear. Your cows will be safe," he said.

He said Karnataka's Honnavar Police arrested a suspect, Faisal (19), on January 26 in connection with the brutal slaughter of a pregnant cow a week earlier.

The accused was shot at in the leg when he attempted to escape from custody, the minister said.

