Karnataka Congress expels Minister Priyank Kharge's aide held for drug peddling

Bengaluru, July 14 The Karnataka Congress party has expelled Lingaraj Kanni, an associate of Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT Priyank Kharge, following his arrest on drug peddling charges by the Maharashtra Police on Monday.

Lingaraj Kanni, who was serving as the President of the Kalaburagi South Block Congress Unit, was arrested by the Maharashtra Police. The District Congress Committee of Kalaburagi has issued an order expelling him from the party.

District Congress President and MLC Jayadeva Guttedara Kalagi stated that, since media reports alleged Lingaraj Kanni's involvement in drug peddling, he has been expelled from the party with immediate effect.

Reacting to the development, Minister Priyank Kharge said, "The BJP can do whatever they want. We are law-abiding citizens and a law-abiding party. As soon as the news emerged, we acted by suspending him."

"He was caught with cough syrup worth around Rs 27,000. Whether it is Rs 27,000 or Rs 27 crore, we suspended him because we are a responsible party. Similarly, let the BJP show some spine and suspend their MLAs who are facing charges of rape, atrocities against SC-ST communities, and POCSO cases," Kharge urged.

"Let them act first, and then they can question us. We have zero tolerance for lawbreakers in our party. Let the BJP take action against its leaders too. Videos have surfaced from Mangaluru and Karwar regions—let them take action there," Kharge added.

"Have they even uttered a single word about former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is in jail in connection with the obscene video scandal? At least we have the courage to act. According to the BJP, no matter what happens—be it in Karnataka, Kalaburagi, or even Canada—I am to blame. For the past two years, they’ve been trying everything to fix me. Let them try this too," he added.

Maharashtra Police arrested Lingaraj Kanni in Thane city while he was allegedly in possession of narcotic substances and attempting to sell them. He was found with 120 bottles of a banned codeine-based syrup.

A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Bazarpeth Police Station.

Kanni had joined the Congress during the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. Prior to that, he was affiliated with the BJP.

