Karnataka: Congress infighting surfaces during Surjewala's visit, MLAs push for leadership change

Bengaluru, July 1 Infighting within the ruling Congress party came out in the open in Karnataka on Tuesday, with MLAs from Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar’s camp calling for a leadership change in the state.

The development has gained significance as AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala is holding one-on-one meetings with party MLAs for the second consecutive day in Bengaluru.

Iqbal Hussain, MLA from Ramanagara and a close associate of Deputy CM Shivakumar, openly stated that there is a need for a change in leadership in the state. "I don’t care if the party issues a notice. Let them do what they want. I want a change — a change in leadership. I will express my opinion to Surjewala about replacing the Chief Minister," he said.

H. C. Balakrishna, MLA from Magadi and Shivakumar's supporter, echoed similar views, stating that Shivakumar is likely to become the Chief Minister. “Shivakumar has contributed to the party for many years. He played a key role in bringing the Congress to power along with Siddaramaiah during the Assembly elections,” he said.

"The opportunity should be given to him as well," Balakrishna added.

Countering these statements, Congress MLA from Koppal, K. Raghavendra Hitnal, asserted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will continue in office for the full term and that there is no question of a leadership change.

Senior MLA Raju Kage, who has previously expressed dissatisfaction with the party leadership, said he would explain everything to Surjewala. “I’ve already made my statements to the media, and I will repeat them to him. I am not seeking a ministerial position, nor do I aim to please anyone. I am hurt, and I am fighting for the people,” he said.

“Ministers don’t even acknowledge our letters. They must give time to MLAs,” he added. When asked what he would do if his demands were not fulfilled, he responded, “I’ll wait and see how things unfold in the party.”

Reacting to the public statements made by Congress MLAs demanding leadership change, Deputy CM Shivakumar on Tuesday warned that notices would be issued to all those who approach the media.

“I will strengthen the hands of CM Siddaramaiah,” he said.

“No one needs to be concerned. These meetings are purely organisational. Party office-bearers have been changed across the country,” Shivakumar clarified.

He added that AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge had announced this year as the "year of organisation," stressing the need to empower state presidents. “All District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents were called to Delhi, and a meeting was held. Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and the national general secretaries have been conducting meetings throughout the day. Surjewala is here to discuss organisational issues and to hear grievances of the MLAs,” he said.

"This is about bringing discipline. Apart from that, there is no issue of leadership change. The matter has not come up at all. None of us is concerned. Our focus is the 2028 Karnataka state Assembly elections," Shivakumar stated.

“I will issue a notice to Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain for publicly demanding a leadership change. No one should approach the media. I will convey the same to MLAs Iqbal Hussain, B. R. Patil, and H. C. Balakrishna,” he said.

“Siddaramaiah is the CM, and we need to strengthen both his leadership and the government,” Shivakumar emphasised.

Responding to MLA B. R. Patil’s dissatisfaction over inadequate funds, Shivakumar stated that the government is providing Rs 1 lakh crore for welfare schemes. “This includes Rs 54,000 crore for the guarantee schemes and Rs 19,000 crore as power subsidy to farmers. If we include other welfare schemes, it adds up to nearly Rs 1 lakh crore. Such development work is unparalleled in the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, B. R. Patil, senior Congress MLA and Deputy Chairman of the State Policy and Planning Commission, expressed frustration, saying that adequate funds are not being allocated to MLAs. “I introduced Sonia Gandhi to Siddaramaiah when he joined the Congress. He got lucky and became Chief Minister twice. I remained where I was,” he remarked.

Responding to Patil’s remarks, CM Siddaramaiah said, “B. R. Patil and I became MLAs at the same time — perhaps that is why he made such statements.”

