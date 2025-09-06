Karnataka: Cop arrested for sexually exploiting woman advocate

Bengaluru, Sep 6 A police constable in Bengaluru has been arrested on charges of sexually exploiting a female advocate after promising to marry her, an official said on Saturday. The accused is identified as Siddu a.k.a. Sidde Gowda Halagali, a police constable with the Special Action Force (SAF).

The Basaveshwaranagar police have charged him with rape and violating the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the victim, who is from a Scheduled Caste community, met the accused at a wedding in Hubballi. They exchanged phone numbers and began communicating regularly. The victim, a practicing lawyer in Bengaluru, grew closer to the accused, who eventually proposed to her.

She initially resisted, citing their different caste backgrounds and the potential for familial opposition. The accused, however, promised he would convince his family and would marry her regardless.

He then called the victim to a hotel room in Bengaluru, expressing his love for her. The FIR states that despite her resistance, he raped her. Afterward, as she was crying in the bathroom, he consoled her by again promising marriage and continued to stay in touch with her.

Following this, the accused began taking money from her and repeatedly exploited her. When she insisted on marriage, he allegedly abused her and stated he would never marry her because she belonged to a "lower caste".

He also threatened her, leveraging his position in the police department and saying he would ensure she was "dealt with" if she continued to press for marriage. The victim also reported that he had slapped her.

The police have initiated a further investigation into the matter.

Earlier, on February 25, the Bengaluru police had arrested a constable for raping a minor girl who had come to report sexual assault case. The incident had taken place in the limits of Bommanahalli police station. The 17-year-old victim, was lured by her neighbour into relationship and he allegedly sexually assaulted her repeatedly. The victim had come to file a police report was lured by the cop, taken to a hotel, made her consumer alcohol and assaulted her.

In January 3, a 58-year-old Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was arrested and suspended after a video , which allegedly showed him sexually harassing a woman who approached him with a complaint, went viral on social media.

