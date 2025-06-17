Karnataka cop arrested in honey-trapping extortion racket

Mysuru, June 17 The Karnataka Police have arrested a police officer on charges of running a gang involved in honey-trapping wealthy individuals, officials said.

The arrested officer has been identified as Shivanna alias Papanna, a police constable posted with the Hunsur Rural police station, officials added on Monday.

The police have also arrested three other persons in connection with the case.

Officials from the Bettadapura police in Mysuru district busted the gang, following a complaint filed by Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Kampalapura town.

The investigation has revealed that the accused formed a honey-trapping gang by colluding with other accused and attractive women.

He planned and trapped rich men as well as extorted money from them.

Police said that Dinesh Kumar, a cloth merchant, was approached by a 23-year-old woman, an accused in the case, who purchased clothes from him on June 11.

She obtained his contact number and asked him to inform her whenever he received a good new collection of clothes at his shop.

She began chatting with him on his mobile phone the same night.

Though hesitant at first, Dinesh Kumar also started chatting with her. Later, she sent a few of her photographs on his cellphone.

She also asked him to meet her at a relative's place in Maradiyuru village, telling him she was alone at home.

The complainant reached the spot by evening in a car.

The woman took him into the house and offered him coffee.

Dinesh Kumar said in his complaint that the woman sat beside him, told him she liked him, and hugged him.

The woman told him that she would lock the door but came back without locking it and took him inside the room.

While they were inside the room, three strangers barged in and began assaulting Dinesh Kumar.

The strangers forced Dinesh Kumar to pose with the woman and took his photos and videos, police said.

Later, the arrested police officer, Shivanna alias Papanna, and another person approached Dinesh Kumar and told him that to avoid making things worse, he needed to pay Rs 10 lakh.

They also threatened that if Dinesh Kumar failed to make the payment, they would publish his videos and photos on the social media.

Dinesh Kumar called his brother Mahendra Chowdhary and asked him to urgently arrange and hand over Rs 10 lakh in cash to one of the accused persons.

His brother Mahendra became suspicious and informed the Piriyapatna police about the matter.

The Inspector of Piriyapatna police station called Dinesh Kumar and then spoke to the accused, asking them to release him.

The accused released Dinesh Kumar early Monday morning. After getting details from him, the police arrested the accused and busted the gang.

Further investigation is underway.

