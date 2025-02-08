Karnataka cop stages protest with father’s body, alleges SI’s role in death

Bengaluru, Feb 8 A shocking incident has been reported from Belagavi district, Karnataka, where a police Inspector staged a protest by placing his father's dead body in front of a police station.

He alleged that the high-handedness of a police Sub-Inspector (SI) played a role in his father’s death.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Harogeri police station in Raybag taluk in the early hours of Saturday.

Ashoka Sadalagi, an Inspector attached to Devadurga police station in Vijayapura district, staged the protest, demanding action against Harogeri police Sub-Inspector Malappa Poojari.

It is alleged that the police failed to register a complaint against those who had assaulted Inspector Ashoka Sadalagi’s father Annappa. Moreover, his father, Annappa, was allegedly detained at the police station for an entire day and harassed.

Enraged by the incident, Inspector Sadalagi staged a protest by placing his father's body in front of the Harogeri police station, demanding justice and the registration of an FIR against the SI.

The family also insisted that Belagavi district Superintendent of Police, Bheemashankar Guled, visit the scene.

However, Chikkodi Dy SP rushed to the spot and convinced Inspector Sadalagi to withdraw his protest.

Reports suggest that on January 10, three individuals allegedly trespassed on Annappa’s farmland. When confronted, they reportedly assaulted him. Annappa then called the emergency helpline and sought the police’s help.

The police took both the accused and Annappa to the station. It is alleged that Annappa was subjected to torture while in custody.

Inspector Sadalagi had approached the SI of Harogeri police station, the CPI, and Athani Dy SP, requesting action. However, the police allegedly refused to register the complaint.

It is further alleged that SI of Harogeri police station had lodged an atrocity case against the brother of Inspector Sadalagi on February 2, following the counter complaint by the accused persons.

The police department is yet to issue an official statement regarding the development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor