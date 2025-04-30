Karnataka couple hacked to death in front of toddler over husband's illegal affair

Bengaluru, April 30 A couple was hacked to death in front of their three-year-old child over the husband’s illegal affair and a social media post in the Bidar district of Karnataka, officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as 28-year-old Raju Kolasure and his wife, 24-year-old Saarika Kolasure. The incident was reported from Jafarawadi village in Basavakalyan taluk, Bidar district. Two of the accused have surrendered to the police in connection with the case.

According to the police, Raju allegedly had an illegal affair with a young woman from the same village and had shared their photograph on social media. Following the backlash, Raju shifted to Mumbai with his wife Saarika and their son.

The accused allegedly planned the crime and called Raju back to the village. After his arrival, they invited him for a compromise meeting on the outskirts of the village. Raju’s wife and son also accompanied him.

During the meeting, the accused attacked Raju and his wife, slitting their throats and killing them on Tuesday. The entire incident took place in front of their toddler. Police stated that a preliminary investigation revealed that Saarika was pregnant at the time of her death.

The police described the scene of the toddler crying beside the bodies of his parents as heart-wrenching. After committing the crime, the accused -- Dattatreya and Tukaram Manthala, close relatives of the young woman with whom Raju had an affair -- surrendered before the police.

The police have arrested the accused, and further investigation is underway in the case.

In March 2025, a man was allegedly murdered by his wife and mother-in-law over his alleged multiple extramarital affairs and illegal dealings in Bengaluru. The case had come to light when the body of the victim was found abandoned in a car. The deceased, 37-year-old Loknath Singh, was a real estate agent.

The wife and her mother spiked the man’s food with sleeping pills to make him drowsy and then drove him to an isolated place where they had slit his throat with a knife and fled.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor