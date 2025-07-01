Karnataka Crime: Woman and Lover Kill Husband Using Chilli Powder, Dump Body 30 Km Away in Well

Following a series of shocking incidents across various states where wives conspired with their lovers to murder their husbands, a similar gruesome event has now come to light in Tumakuru, Karnataka. A woman here allegedly murdered her 50-year-old husband, then, with the help of her lover, disposed of the body approximately 30 km away. Police have arrested two accused in connection with the crime.

According to information, the incident occurred on Tuesday in the Tiptur area of Tumakuru district. The victim, Shankarmurthy, was living alone at a farmhouse. His wife, Sumangala, and her lover, Nagaraju, allegedly conspired to murder him, believing Shankarmurthy was an obstacle to their relationship. Sumangala worked in the kitchen of Kalpataru Girls Hostel in Tiptur.

One day, Sumangala allegedly threw chili powder into Shankarmurthy's eyes and then assaulted him with a stick. She then choked him by pressing his throat with her foot, which resulted in his death. After the murder, she and her lover allegedly put Shankarmurthy's body into a sack and drove approximately 30 km to dispose of it in a well.

Chili Powder Leads to Evidence

Police had registered a missing person complaint for Shankarmurthy. When they began their investigation, they found chili powder and scattered items on Shankarmurthy's bed, raising suspicion. When police took his wife, Sumangala, in for questioning, her evasive answers further heightened their suspicions. A check of her call records then exposed the entire conspiracy. Under police interrogation, Sumangala confessed to her crime. It was revealed that Sumangala and Shankarmurthy had frequently argued over her relationship with Nagaraju.

According to reports, Sumangala had separated from her husband six months prior. She had also married off her daughter without consulting him, which had angered Shankarmurthy, leading him to threaten her life. Following this, Sumangala and Nagaraju allegedly decided to eliminate him. They planned Shankarmurthy's murder and carried it out. Karnataka Police have arrested both accused in the case, and further investigation is ongoing.