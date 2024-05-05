Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Slaps Congress Party Worker In Haveri (Watch Video)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar slapped a Congress worker during an election campaign in Haveri. The incident took place when DK Shivakumar arrived in Karnataka's Haveri to campaign for Congress's Lok Sabha candidate from Dharwad, Vinoda Asooti.

The viral clip shows Shivakumar getting down from a car in Savanur and Congress workers can be seen surrounding him and shouting slogans.One of the workers, identified as municipal member Allauddin Maniar, can be seen trying to put his hands on Shivakumar's shoulders. This is when Shivakumar slapped Maniar, the video showed.

The police can be seen pushing Allaudin Maniar aside, as Shivakumar walks away.Reacting to the video, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said in a post on X, "Karnataka’s DCM, DK Shivakumar, slaps Congress Municipal Member Allauddin Maniar, while campaigning in Savanur town of Haveri. This is not the first time DK has assaulted a Congress worker. His crime? He happened to put his hands on DK Shivakumar's shoulder, when the latter stepped out of the car."

I wonder why do Congress workers even want to work for the Congress? Their leaders slap them, humiliate them, don’t give them tickets to contest (all of them are cornered by family members)â€æ Is it for the corruption money they make on the side? No self-respect?" his post further read.