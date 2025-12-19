Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s Personal Secretary Rajendra Prasad Injured, Biker Killed in Accident Near Savadatti

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s personal secretary Rajendra Prasad was injured in an accident that took place near in Belagavi district of Karnataka. He arrived in Hubballi on Tuesday. Relatives brought him by ambulance for medical evaluation. He was taken to the NMR Scanning Center in Hubballi for scans. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar also arrived in Hubballi to inquire about his health, according to the news agency IANS.

A road accident occurred near Savadatti involving a car carrying DK Shivakumar’s personal secretary and senior KAS officer, Rajendra Prasad, and a motorcycle, resulting in the biker’s death on the spot and injuring Prasad.

The deceased has been identified as Manjunath Byrnatti (30), a resident of Savadatti town. He was on his way to work at Harsha Sugar Factory, owned by Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

Manjunath sustained severe head injuries after being hit by a car and died at the scene. The Innova Crysta, in which Rajendra Prasad was travelling overturned due to the impact of the collision.

Rajendra Prasad and the car driver were seriously injured and were shifted to Dharwad Hospital for treatment. The accident occurred while Rajendra Prasad was returning after offering prayers at the Renuka Yellamma temple.