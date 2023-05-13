Karnataka Election Results 2023: BJP marching ahead, Congress giving tough fight

BJP - 62, INC - 53, JD(S) - 15. Most of the prominent leaders seem to be ahead going by initial results. If this trend continues it could be another hung assembly. BJP has also taken marginal lead in postal ballots over Congress. As of now, it is looking like a tight finish. The final picture should be in by noon. Karnataka sends nearly 28 members to the Lok Sabha, second only to Tamil Nadu at 39. A setback here will be costly for the BJP.

The ruling BJP is hoping to retain the only southern state where it has held power, and in the process, reverse the trend since the 1980s of Karnataka voting out its incumbent government. The Congress, on the other hand, aims to win its first major state since December 2018, when it defeated its arch-rival in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. According to most exit polls, the Congress will either be the single-largest party or win just about enough number of seats to form government on its own.