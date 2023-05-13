Karnataka Election Results 2023: CM Basavaraj Bommai leading with huge margin of over 20,000 votes in Shiggaon

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai leading with a huge margin of over 20,000 votes in Shiggaon after eighth round of counting.

After high-pitch elections campaigning and record voting in Karnataka elections, the result day has arrived. All eyes are on BJP, Congress & JDS. However, as per early trends it is Congress who have their noses at the front. After nearly three hours of counting votes, the Congress was flirting with the halfway-mark in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly.

The results will seal the fate of several heavyweights, including chief minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress stalwarts Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy. Counting of votes began at 8 am at 36 centres across the state. Most exit polls have given an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP.