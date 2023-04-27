Karnataka elections: PM Modi to hold two road shows, 6 public meetings this weekend

New Delhi [India], April 27 : In a major boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaign in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold two massive roadshows and six public meetings this weekend, sources said on Thursday.

The Prime Minister will visit Karnataka on April 29 and 30 and hold mega roadshows in Bengaluru on the first day.

"This roadshow will be of nearly 10 km in length in which three assembly constituencies of Bangalore North will be covered in nearly 45 minutes," sources told .

He will also address public meetings at various places in the state including in Kolar on April 30.

"The second public meeting is being orgzed at Channapatan in the afternoon, the third public meeting will be held in Belur at 5.00 pm. After this, a road show may be held in Mysore city also," sources said.

According to sources, the mega roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start on April 29 at around 6 pm.

"The roadshow will be held from Nice Road Junction to Sumanahalli Junction on Magadi Road in Bengaluru. After this roadshow, he may stay in the city that night. He will hold public meetings in Humnabad, Vijayapura and Kudachi before holding a roadshow in Bengaluru on April 29," sources said.

"On April 30, PM Modi will address public meetings orgzed in Kolar, Channapatna and Mysore districts. After this, on May 2, PM Narendra Modi will campaign in Chitradurga, Vijayanagar, Sindhanur and Kalaburagi. On May 3, he will campaign for BJP candidates in Moodbidire, Karwar and Kittur," they added.

On the lines of Gujarat's Ahmedabad, the party has also decided to orgze a mega roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly aiming to ensure victories of the party candidates.

Besides these roadshows, the BJP is likely to orgse two or three additional roadshows in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had the biggest-ever roadshow in Ahmedabad during the Gujarat Assembly elections last year, which covered nearly 50 km spread across 19 assembly constituencies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's challenge in Karnataka is to retain power, for which party president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah have already started their election campaigns.

Notably, Karnataka is the only southern state where the BJP is in power.

"The Karnataka elections are also being considered as the semi-finals of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. That's why BJP is showing more focus on Karnataka than any other state," sources said.

The BJP is seeking a second term in the state and has exuded confidence in returning to power with a full majority.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

