Karnataka Ex-Clerk With Rs 15,000 Salary Found Owning Assets Worth Rs 30 Crore in Lokayukta Raid

Property worth over Rs 30 crore was found during a raid conducted by the Lokayukta at the residence of a former clerk living in Karnataka's Koppal. The former clerk has been identified as Kalakappa Nidagundi. The properties seized by the Lokayukta from the house of the accused include 24 houses, four plots, 40 acres of agricultural land, 350 grams of gold, 1.5 kg silver and four cars.

Clerk Nidagundi worked at Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) for over 20 years. The case came to light on Thursday following a raid by Lokayukta officials at Nidagundi’s residence in Pragati Nagar. The raid was initiated in connection with the suspected misappropriation of Rs 72 crore in KRIDL.

All the properties were in Kalakappa Nidagundi's name, his wife's name, and his brother's name. Surprisingly, the former clerk whose house property was worth over Rs 30 crore had a salary of only Rs 15,000.

The raids were conducted following a complaint. Koppal MLA K Raghavendra Hitnal has promised strict action after a thorough probe. Kalakappa and former CRIDL engineer Z.M. Chincholkar is alleged to have looted more than Rs 72 crore by preparing fake documents for 96 incomplete projects.