Karnataka extends caste census to Oct 31, teachers relieved from enumeration duties

Bengaluru, Oct 20 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar confirmed on Sunday that the state government has extended the ongoing Social and Educational Survey -- commonly known as the 'caste census' -- until October 31.

The survey, spearheaded by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, commenced on September 22 and was initially slated to conclude by October 7.

Following a mid-course extension to October 18, which coincided with the prolonged Dussehra holidays for government and private-aided schools, the administration has now opted for a further extension.

Notably, teachers -- previously deployed as enumerators -- will no longer be engaged in the survey.

"We've achieved nearly 90 per cent coverage across most districts, barring Bengaluru South, Bidar and Dharwad," Shivakumar said, adding that Bengaluru city has seen 67 per cent participation, with 20 per cent of respondents withholding disclosure.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a high-level review meeting on Sunday with senior Ministers, officials, and Commission Chairman Madhusudan R. Naik to assess the survey's progress.

Shivakumar, addressing the media, announced that government staff other than teachers will now be tasked with completing the enumeration.

"There will be Deepavali leave on October 20-22 for survey staff. Online options are also being made available for public convenience," he said.

Urging citizens across all communities to engage with the survey process, Shivakumar emphasised the importance of participation, saying: "This is a vital opportunity. Respond to the questions you wish to answer."

The survey, based on a scientifically structured 60-question format, is estimated to cost Rs 420 crore.

This follows a previous attempt in 2015, which saw Rs 165.51 crore spent on a similar survey that was ultimately shelved.

As Karnataka navigates the complexities of social data collection, the extended timeline and revised staffing approach reflect the state government's intent to ensure comprehensive and inclusive coverage -- without disrupting academic schedules.

The move also signals a shift towards digital facilitation, potentially broadening access and easing participation across urban and rural demographics.

