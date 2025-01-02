Karnataka Horror: Father Attempts to Rape Daughter, Wife Hacks Him to Death in Belagavi

Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 2: A woman in Belagavi district of Karnataka has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband. She claimed it was to protect their daughter from an attempted sexual assault from her husband, the police said here on Thursday. The incident took place in the village Umarani near Chikkodi in Belagavi district. The deceased, identified as Srimantha Itnale, was reportedly killed by his wife, Savithri, after he allegedly tried to rape their daughter.

According to the police, Srimantha, who was known for his abusive behaviour and frequent alcohol consumption, attempted to sexually assault his daughter. Unable to bear the situation, Savithri allegedly intervened and attacked him with a heavy object, leading to his death. To dispose of the evidence, she dismembered the body and discarded it in nearby farmland. Police investigations revealed that she tried to mislead authorities by blaming an external group for the crime. Savithri cleaned the scene of the incident and hid the weapon. Villagers discovered the body and informed the police, leading to her arrest.

During questioning, she admitted to the crime, stating it was to protect her child. The Chikkodi police have taken Savithri into custody and are investigating further.

According to the police, the accused was a drunkard and always quarreled with his wife. He demanded money for liquor and asked her to buy him a bike. Srimantha also forced his wife to sleep with others to make money and the accused had told police that she had to oblige him for the sake of family. Srimantha later attempted to rape his own daughter and not able to put up with it, accused Savithri bludgeoned him to death, the police said.

She had also switched off the mobile phone of her deceased husband. She had asked her daughter not to reveal anything related to the incident to anyone. The case has brought attention to the severe domestic issues faced by some families, highlighting the need for accessible support systems and protection measures for women and children in vulnerable situations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor