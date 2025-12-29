Karnataka: Father Heroically Saves Family as Stray Dogs Attack in Belagavi; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Karnataka: Family of four narrowly escapes from dog attack in Joshimala area of Belagavi. CCTV footage of this incident has surfaced on the internet and netizens are praising man's bravery as he heroically protects family from pack of dogs attacking. According to the CCTV footage, this incident occurred on 24, December 2025, night around 7:30.

The footage shows a family walking along a road surrounded by stray dogs, which begin barking as the family passes by. Seeing dogs barking, wife and kids step back, while man defends them. After a few sec, dog leaves the space and then family leaves the place safely.

Couple & young child narrowly escape stray dog pack attack in Belagavi's Joshimala area. Father chases dogs away; family unharmed. CCTV footage surfaces, sparking concern over strays. Stay alert & report aggressive dogs! 🐕🚨

Earlier a rabid dog attacked 15 people in Ilkal, including five children and four women, according to a senior health official citing a preliminary inquiry. According to PTI report, Fifteen people-five of them children-were hospitalised on Monday. The victims received initial anti-rabies injections, and those with severe injuries were given immunoglobulin.

Five were subsequently referred to the district hospital for further treatment. Municipal authorities in Ilkal have been instructed to capture the dog involved in the incident, officials said.