Karnataka floods: Bommai to seek central aid after assessing damage

Following heavy rains and floods in parts of Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Saturday said the state will seek financial assistance from the Union government after getting detailed reports on the damages.

After taking a stock of the situation here, the Chief Minister briefed the reporters about the same. He said, "In view of heavy rains and floods, the state will seek financial assistance from the Union government after getting detailed reports on the damages. Due to intermittent rains across the state, several houses have collapsed or were partially damaged, farmers have suffered huge crop losses and some regions have been flooded. The government has taken up rescue and relief measures and has been distributing compensation for damaged houses."

The Chief Minister urged people living in low-lying areas to move to safer spaces. "About 18 lakh houses are being built under the PM Awas Yojana in the state. Priority would be given for building houses for those living in low-lying areas," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons at Hubballi airport, Bommai said, "Houses are being built under various schemes. Allotment of 18 lakh houses was stalled due to technical mistakes during the previous government. "Now it is being rectified and uploaded," he said.

"Most of the ministers have visited the flood affected areas. Reports have been received from Bidar, Belagavi and Raichur districts. Necessary orders have been issued. Officials have been instructed to shift the people living along the river banks to safer places in case of water released from the reservoirs. An immediate compensation of Rs 10,000 has been paid in case the house collapses. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 50,000 is being paid depending on the extent of damage to the houses. Restoration of infrastructure like roads, bridges and power lines is being undertaken with a grant of Rs 500 cr," Bommai said.

Responding to reports of payment of just Rs 5000 as compensation in some places in Northern Karnataka, Bommai said, it would be rectified. Orders have already been issued in this regard, he said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka health department has come up with an action plan to prevent the outbreak of vector-borne and water-borne diseases. The department Thursday said that due to heavy downpour, there have been reports of an increase in cases of malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Japanese encephalitis and lymphatic filariasis cases.

The department said Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K had chaired a meeting with senior health officials last week and had sought regular updates from the district administration. The district administrations have been instructed to ensure preparedness in order to respond to the situation at the earliest.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor