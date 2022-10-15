Karnataka government employees to donate Rs 80-100 crore for 'Punyakoti' cow adoption scheme

A delegation of Karnataka State Government Employees Association led by President CS Shadakshari met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and handed over a letter of consent to contribute to the 'Punyakoti' adoption scheme started by the government to take care of the cows.

The Group A officials have agreed to make a one-time payment of Rs 11,000 each, Group B employees Rs 4000 each and Group C employees Rs 400 each. They have requested the government to deduct this amount from October month's salary. This is going to fetch around Rs 80 crore to Rs 100 crore.

Responding to the CM's appeal in one of the recent functions, the association members as well as the employees of other government associations have come forward to contribute to this scheme.

Appreciating their gesture, the CM said, "Over one lakh senile cows are under care in the government-run goshalas and it was their duty to look after them. It was highly appreciable that the government employees have voluntarily come forward to support this scheme. In the past, the employees have contributed to tackling drought, floods and the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As promised, the pay commission will be constituted this month. The government will provide a good hike in salary, perks and awards for the best workers as part of encouragement. The implementation of technology in their working will also be looked into," he added.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary N.Manjunath Prasad, Finance Department Secretary P.C.Jaffer and others were present.

( With inputs from ANI )

