Karnataka Government Orders 7-Day Closure of Bengaluru Mall for Denying Entry to Farmer Wearing 'Dhoti'

The Karnataka government on Thursday, July 18, ordered closure of a mall in Bengaluru for seven days after a farmer was allegedly denied entry owing to his 'dhoti'and a white shirt, an incident which drew strong condemnation from members cutting across party lines in the Legislative Assembly.

The government also termed the alleged insult to the farmer as an infringement on "dignity and self respect", and said it cannot be tolerated.

"I checked with the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) commissioner as to what can be done. The government has the powers. Action will be taken against the (G T World) mall in accordance with law immediately and we will ensure that the mall is closed for seven days," Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh told the House.

Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa said the incident is condemnable. "For every individual self respect and dignity are important, this has been violated, and the government will take action." The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday when septuagenarian Fakeerappa from Haveri district visited the mall along with his wife and son to watch a movie at a multiplex.

Fakeerappa was reportedly wearing white shirt and 'panche' (dhoti), and the security staffer at the mall allegedly told him and his son that he won’t be allowed inside in a 'panche', and asked him to "wear trousers and come." Earlier, Assembly Speaker U T Khader raised the issue and asked the government to take action.

Video of Farmer Who Denied Entry Into Bengaluru Mall

🚨 A farmer from a village near Bengaluru visited a mall to watch a movie with his son but was denied entry because of his attire. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7aZjNEa6wB — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) July 18, 2024

"I saw in the media that a youth from the rural area, who is studying here in Bengaluru, when he took his father wearing 'panche' -- which is the traditional attire of Karnataka -- to show him the mall, he was not let in because of the attire. This is highly condemnable and strict action should be taken by the government, which becomes a lesson for all malls," he said.

"Merciless action should be taken, however big the mall owner or management is," the Speaker said. "We have nothing to do with them, we have to show that the super rich owning malls are not important for us, and it is the common man, poor and last person of the society who are leading a life with self esteem are important." Congress MLA Laxman Savadi, stating that mere condemnation won't help, urged the government to at least cut the power supply to the mall for a week.