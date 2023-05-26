Karnataka government reinstates nomination of State Waqf Board members

Bangalore(Karnataka) [India], May 26 : The newly elected Congress government in Karnataka has reinstated the nomination of four members of the State Waqf Board. The May 24 order reinstated the nomination of four members of the Waqf Board including its chairman Maulana NK Muhammad Shafi Saadi.

The fresh order revoked the May 22 order issued by the State government cancelling with immediate effect the nominations of State Waqf Board Chairman Maulana Saadi and members Mir Azhar Hussain, G. Yakub, and IAS officer Zehera Naseem.

Soon after Karnataka's assembly election results were declared, Maulana Saadi had demanded that the post of the deputy Chief Minister be given to a person from the Muslim community.

He also demanded some of the key portfolios for Muslim communities claiming that there was a pre-poll understanding between Congress and the Muslim community which, he said, played a decisive part in Congre's victory in the election.

His removal through the May 22 was seen as a censure of his statement by the Congress leadership in Karnataka.

