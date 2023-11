Karnataka govt ads not a violation of model code of conduct: DyCM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Nov 28 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the advertisements by the state government are not a violation of Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct as they don’t solicit votes.

"The ads only highlight the achievements of the Karnataka government and do not solicit votes for any political party and hence they don’t violate any Model Code of Conduct," he said responding to reporters’ queries at his Sadashivanagar residence here.

"The advertisements are purely about the schemes of Government of Karnataka. They neither solicit votes for Congress nor for any particular individual. How can they violate any Model Code of Conduct?” he asked.

"In fact, other parties have launched a misinformation campaign against the roll out of welfare schemes by Karnataka government," he added.

"Some of the advertisements of Karnataka government sometimes get published in editions of other states. It would have been a violation of Model Code of Conduct had we solicited votes in favour of Congress," he said, adding that a reply will be sent to the notice issued by the Election Commission.

Asked about appointments to Boards and Corporations, he said that two-three rounds of consultations are over and a final list will be sent to top party leaders in Delhi after the meeting.

