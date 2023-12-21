Karnataka govt all set to implement fifth guarantee, enrolment to Yuva Nidhi scheme to begin from Dec 26

Bengaluru, Dec 21 Amid criticism by opposition parties and ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress government in Karnataka is set to launch the fifth guarantee scheme, Yuva Nidhi, wherein Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500 will be provided to fresh graduates and diploma holders, respectively, for a duration of two years.

On Thursday, Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil announced that the enrolment for the Yuva Nidhi scheme would commence on December 26.

"The enrolment for our government’s fifth programme is being initiated. On December 26, CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar will unveil the logo and inaugurate the enrolment process.

"On the occasion of Vivekananda Jayanthi on January 12, beneficiaries will receive money through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) to their accounts. The programme will be held in Shivamogga city. Graduates and diploma holders who have been unemployed for six months after passing out, are eligible for the scheme. Degree holders will receive Rs 3,000, and diploma holders will receive Rs 1,500 for two years. If they find employment during this period, the facility will be discontinued," the Minister said.

Beneficiaries are required to declare their employment status every month, and preventing misuse poses a challenge. In case employed individuals receive the benefit, the money will be reclaimed, and legal action will be taken.

"However, we trust the youth," Patil added.

The government asserts that the scheme will benefit 10 lakh youths, with Rs 250 crore earmarked for the programme this year. From the next year onwards, Rs 1,250 crore will be required for the scheme.

The Congress government has previously implemented four guarantee schemes, Shakthi (free travel for women in RTC buses), Griha Jyothi (free power scheme up to 200 units for all households), Anna Bhagya (free 10 kg of rice for all members of BPL families), and Griha Laxmi (Rs 2,000 monthly allowance for women heads of BPL families).

