Karnataka govt approves one paid menstrual leave every month

Bengaluru, Oct 9 The Congress-led government in Karnataka on Thursday has approved a proposal to grant women staffers in all sectors one paid menstrual leave every month.

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru after the cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil announced the decision.

The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Minister Patil stated that menstrual leave will be applicable in government offices, garment factories, multinational companies (MNCs), IT firms, and private industrial sectors across the state.

When asked about the policy being adopted in four states, Minister Patil stated that no study is conducted by the government.

Perhaps as the policy is useful and successful in other states, it's been adopted in Karnataka also.

State Labour Minister Santosh Lad stated, "We have been working for the past one year to introduce the rule granting menstrual leave. Women shoulder multiple responsibilities. Along with household work, they also take care of children. During menstruation, they experience both physical and mental stress. Hence, we formed a committee to deliberate on granting menstrual leave. The committee had recommended six days of leave annually. The government has now decided to provide 12 days of leave per year."

"We are not sure how it has been implemented in other states, but in Karnataka we are committed to implementation. It will be applicable across all sectors - both government and private," the Labour Minister added.

The cabinet also agreed to earmark Rs 200 crore for fertiliser stocking for the financial year 2025-26.

In-principle approval has been granted for the reconstruction and renovation of bridges at an estimated cost of Rs 2,000 crore, the state government said.

For the educational progress of children of registered workers under the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board, administrative approval has been given to establish 11 labor residential schools in the second phase at an estimated cost of Rs 405.55 crore.

