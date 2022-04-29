Karnataka govt cancels PSI recruitments, re-exam soon

The Karnataka government on Friday decided to cancel the results of the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment exam following allegations of corruption.

The government has stated that a fresh exam will be re-conducted and the dates for which will be announced soon.

"Karnataka government cancels the PSI recruitment fresh exam will be conducted for PSI recruitment. Exam dates will be announced soon," said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka Home Minister said that the Crime Investigation Team (CID) arrested the main accused, BJP leader Divya Hagaragi and four others in connection with the Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment exam scam.

Divya, who was absconding in the case, was arrested from Pune on Thursday night.

The PSI scam case is related to the irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors in the state.

MLA and former minister Priyank Kharge had alleged that there was a huge scam in the PSI recruitment of more than 545 candidates and that the Home Minister along with the government and officials are clearly involved in this.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said everything related to the PSI recruitment scam will be thoroughly investigated, and action will be taken against those found guilty.

The Chief Minister further informed that he has instructed the CID to speedy and transparent investigation.

( With inputs from ANI )

