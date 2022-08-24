Karnataka govt issues guidelines to set up pandals for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

The Karnataka government has issued guidelines for setting up pandals in public areas ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on August 31. The list of guidelines include setting up CCTV cameras in pandals and ensuring communal peace, among other things.

CCTV cameras should be put on pandals.

Before the festival, community associations and other social heads need to take up meetings to ensure communal peace.

No pandals should be set up near high-tension electric poles.

A single-window-system has to be done to take permission from the revenue, power and fire departments for setting up pandals.

Organisers need to seek permission from all the departments 3 days before the setting up of pandals.

A joint inspection by all the department officials should be done at locations where pandals are set up.