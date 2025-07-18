Karnataka govt launches ‘Police at Every Home’ programme to connect with citizens

Bengaluru, July 18 Karnataka Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara on Friday launched ‘Police at Every Home’, a public outreach programme initiated by the State Police.

The launch event took place in Govindarajanagar, Bengaluru.

Speaking after releasing the official handbook prepared by the police department for the programme, the Minister said: “This is the first time in the country that a programme like ‘Police at Every Home’ is being implemented. No other state has taken such an initiative. I believe this will be a successful model across the country.”

“Our police must be people-friendly. Citizens should view police officers as their brothers. With that spirit, we are taking the initiative to visit homes, listen to people’s problems, and address them—this will help build a positive perception,” he said.

“Our beat police officers already conduct daily rounds. Along with that, they will collect information on who visits each home, what activities are going on, and any issues faced by the residents. All of this data is maintained by the Bengaluru Police,” he stated.

“If there are any illegal activities in the neighbourhood, if children are facing issues, or if there are drug-related concerns, such information can be shared with the police. All the collected data will be digitised. Beat officers will be provided with tablets. Public representatives, entrepreneurs, and writers are often soft targets — this programme will help ensure their safety as well,” Parameshwara added.

“This is a proactive department. Vehicles are being parked on both sides of the roads everywhere, which leads to daily quarrels. The towing system will be revamped. Police personnel will carry out towing operations. The BBMP Commissioner has agreed to provide new vehicles for this,” he informed.

“Whenever women face any trouble, the police respond swiftly. We will make Bengaluru a safe city for women. Under the Nirbhaya Scheme, multiple safety measures have been implemented in the city. Fifty ‘Safe Eye’ islands have been established. We will make Bengaluru a drug-free city,” he said.

“If your children are falling into bad habits like drug use, please share such concerns with the police when they visit your homes. Bengaluru Police are working with confidence and in an active, efficient manner,” Parameshwara assured.

The Home Minister also held a video conference with SPs and Police Commissioners from various districts to gather feedback on the ‘Police at Every Home’ programme.

Arun, SP of Mangaluru district, said, “This programme is proving to be very useful in our region, and the public response has been overwhelmingly positive. It is helping to build strong coordination between the police and the community.”

Mithun, SP of Shivamogga district, said, “There are 478 beats in our district. Initially, people were anxious about the programme, but that concern has now settled. When we visit homes, it becomes easier to create awareness about domestic violence, cybercrime, and the ill effects of drug use.”

S.D. Sharanappa, Commissioner of Police for Kalaburagi city, said, “This is an excellent initiative to strengthen public coordination. It will help improve public perception of the police. We will complete this responsibility as quickly as possible.”

Later, Home Minister Parameshwara instructed, “The work must be completed within the scheduled time. All household data must be with you. When I visit police stations, this information must be readily available. Our police should set an example for other states,” he directed.

The event was attended by Govindarajanagar MLA Priya Krishna, Director General of Police Dr M.A. Saleem, BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, and other senior police officials.

