Karnataka govt reaffirms commitment to support Tibetan community

Bengaluru, Dec 27 The Congress-led Karnataka government has said it is duty-bound to support the Tibetan community living in the state.

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa made the statement while participating in the 55th anniversary celebrations of the establishment of the Gaden Shartse Thoesam Norling School at the Tibetan Colony in Mundgod.

Addressing the gathering, Bangarappa reaffirmed the state government’s continued support to the Tibetan community and said it was both a duty and a privilege to serve them.

He extended his best wishes to the students for a healthy future rooted in education, peace and human values.

Expressing his reverence to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, the Minister conveyed special greetings to monks, students, educators and dignitaries present at the event.

He described education as a boundary-less force that transcends language, religion, state and national borders, and emphasised that peace and progress can only be sustained through education and human values.

Highlighting the Karnataka government's commitment to inclusive education, Bangarappa outlined several welfare initiatives implemented by the School Education Department, including mid-day meals, milk, eggs, ragi malt, free textbooks, notebooks, uniforms, shoes and socks for students.

He noted that nearly 1.16 crore students across government, aided and private schools are beneficiaries of the state’s education ecosystem.

The Minister also reiterated the reintroduction of “Moral Science” as a compulsory subject from the next academic year, aimed at strengthening human values, civic responsibility, health awareness, environmental sensitivity and ethical living among students.

On the occasion, Bangarappa presented certificates of honour to distinguished officials, educators and supporters for their valuable contributions to education and community service.

Ven. Geshe Lobsang Tsering, Principal of Gaden Shartse Thoesam Norling School; Jigme Tsultrim, Chief Representative Officer, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), South Zone, Bengaluru; Gyari Dolma, Kalon (Minister) for the Department of Security, CTA, Dharamshala; along with monks, officials, teachers and community leaders were present during the celebrations.

