Karnataka has emerged from struggle & sacrifices: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Nov 3 Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that Karnataka has emerged from struggle and sacrifices.

“Kannada should be deeply rooted in this state,” the Chief Minister said while speaking after inaugurating the Karnataka Celebration-50 in Gadag.

The Chief Minister remembered K.H Patil and all the others who fought for the name Karnataka.

“K.H. Patil then, H.K Patil today. I am sitting in the Chief Minister's chair on which Devaraja Arasu was sitting. This is no coincidence,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that 500 years before Shakespeare wrote literature in English, the world’s greatest literary works was written in Kannada.

He exemplified the greatness of the Kannada language by saying that everyone from Pampa to Vachankaras had created the greatest literature.

“Kannada and its culture should be rooted in all of us only then the Kannada atmosphere will be spread across the state,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the Kannada’s culture also includes the Kayaka culture of Basavadi Sharanas.

“Our aim is to build a classless, casteless society and develop this society as per Basavanna's wish. Therefore, we have introduced guarantee programmes that elevate the life of people belonging to all castes and religions,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that K.H Patil gave drinking water to the entire district then while his son H.K Patil has given good programmes to the entire state now.

“It is enough to submit the nomination papers, you all have to make H.K Patil win.Being a man who has worked so much for the entire state, he should not ask for votes,” the Chief Minister said while calling upon the people to vote for H.K.Patil.

He said that Rs 61 crore have already been provided for the drinking water system of Gadag-Betageri twin cities.

The Chief Minister also assured that our government is ready to provide additional funds if required.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor