“Karnataka Has Lost Rs. 1.87 Lakh Crore Under the 15th Finance Commission”: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka has lost Rs. 1.87 lakh crore under the 15th finance commission.” Stated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a press conference on Monday in the city. In this row, the Congress’ protest in New Delhi on February 7th is to fight this injustice to the state. All Congress lawmakers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs from the state led by CM Siddaramaiah will participate in this protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. AICC President and a Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge will also participate in the protest.

Here, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday rejected all uncertainties and apprehensions that the centre is discriminating against Karnataka in the release of funds. CM Siddaramaiah said, “The protest of Congress is against the Union Government over perceived injustice on the sharing of tax resources. We have invited BJP-JD(S) to join the protest in the maximum number and the goal should be to protest the state’s tax right and plug tax revenue losses running into crores of rupees.”

He said, “We aim to voice in support of Kannadigas against the gross injustice by the centre to the state. Our share of tax devolution came from 4.71% as recommended by the 14th Finance Commission to 3.64% in the 15th Finance Commission. Owing to this the state of Karnataka saw a loss of Rs. 62,098 crores in taxes. The protected growth of Karnataka from 2017 till 2023-24 is Rs. 4.92 lakh crore. The collection to the state is expected to be Rs. 3.26 lakh crore. Against a shortfall of Rs. 1.65 lakh crore the Union Government has compensated the state only Rs. 1.06 lakh crore, thereby the state is losing Rs. 59,274 crores from the unscientific implementation of the GST.” Attacking the Finance Minister, CM Siddaramaiah said that the state has not given Rs. 11495 crores of special grants recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. Hence, K’taka missed out on a total of Rs. 73,593 crores, he added. However, the opposition, the Karnataka state BJP unit alleged to Congress the ruling party that the protest is just a political gimmick to cover up the administrative failures of Congress.