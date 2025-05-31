Karnataka hikes tobacco fine to Rs 1,000; up to 3 years jail for hookah bars

Bengaluru, May 31 The Karnataka government has published a gazette notification increasing the fine for public use of cigarettes and tobacco products from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000. The government has also raised the minimum legal age for purchasing cigarettes and tobacco products from 18 to 21 years, according to a statement issued by the Health Ministry on Saturday.

Additionally, the government has banned the opening or operation of hookah bars across the state. The order has been issued in the name of the Governor by the Secretary, Department of Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation, G. Sridhar.

This decision follows the assent of President Droupadi Murmu on May 23 to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The new Act amends the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (Central Act 34 of 2003) as it applies to the state of Karnataka.

The amendment specifies that no person shall use tobacco products in any public place. The term "use" includes both smoking and spitting of tobacco.

The sale of cigarettes or other tobacco products is now prohibited: To any person under the age of 21 years; within a 100-meter radius of any educational institution; in loose form or as single sticks.

The Act also states that no person shall open or operate a hookah bar, either individually or on behalf of another person, in any location—including eating houses, pubs, bars, or restaurants—regardless of what they are called.

According to the new provisions, anyone who violates Section 4A of the Act shall be punishable with: Imprisonment of not less than one year, which may extend up to three years; a fine of not less than Rs 50,000, which may go up to Rs 1 lakh.

The Act further allows that in hotels with 30 or more rooms, restaurants with a seating capacity of 30 or more, and at airports, a designated smoking area or space may be provided.

Karnataka joins the league of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat states, which have implemented similar amendments to strengthen public health protections against tobacco use.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor